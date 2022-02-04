COVID-19: Saint Lucia Records 199 New Cases – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

Press Release:- Late Thursday February 3, 2022 the Ministry of Health, Wellness and Elderly Affairs received confirmation of a total of 199 new cases of COVID-19.

These samples were processed on Wednesday February 2, 2022 from a total of 509 samples of which 447 samples were from the Ezra Long Laboratory and 62 samples from the Laboratory Services and Consultations Limited.

These samples were collected from January 31, 2022 to February 2, 2022. This number of positive cases makes up 39.10% of all the samples processed on that date. These new cases bring the total number of cases diagnosed in country to date to 21, 399.

Confirmation was also received of the recovery of 439 individuals diagnosed with COVID-19. This brings the number of active cases in country to date to 3, 703. Currently, there are 50 positive cases of COVID-19 admitted at the Respiratory Hospital, of which five of them are severely ill.

To date, a total of 51, 411 individuals have been fully vaccinated. Another 5, 945 are partially vaccinated and 6, 344 have received their booster shot.

Vaccination will resume today Friday February 4, 2022 at the Vigie Sports Complex, Gros-Islet HR Centre, Soufriere Hospital, Jacmel Wellness Centre, Inno Care (Vieux-Fort) and St. Anthony’s Medical Centre (Sunny Acres) from 9am to 4pm.

The Ministry of Health, Wellness and Elderly Affairs will continue providing daily updates to the public as new information becomes available.

