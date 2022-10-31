COVID-19: Saint Lucia Records 18 New Cases – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

On Friday October 28, 2022, the Ministry of Health, Wellness, and Elderly Affairs reported a total of 18 new cases of COVID-19 from samples processed on Friday, October 21, 2022, toThursday, October 27, 2022.

This is from 565 samples collected from October 18, 2022, to October 27, 2022.

This number of positive cases makes up 3.8% of all the samples processed on these dates.

As a result, the total number of cases diagnosed in the country is currently 29,654.

Confirmation was also received of the recovery of 3 individuals diagnosed with COVID-19, bringing the active cases in the country to date to 16.

Currently, there are two positive COVID-19 cases at the Respiratory Hospital.

Vaccination continues at various Wellness Centres as per the published COVID-19 vaccination schedule and will be available from 9 am to 4 pm.

The Ministry of Health, Wellness, and Elderly Affairs will continue providing frequent updates to the public as new information becomes available.

SOURCE: Ministry of Health, Wellness & Elderly Affairs/SLT

