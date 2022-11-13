COVID-19: Saint Lucia Records 14 New Cases – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

On Friday November 11, 2022 the Ministry of Health, Wellness and Elderly Affairs reports a total of 14 new cases of COVID-19 from samples processed on Saturday November 5, 2022 to Friday November 11, 2022.

This is from a total of 536 samples collected from November 3, 2022 to November 9, 2022. This number of positive cases makes up 2.6% of all the samples processed on these dates.

These new cases bring the total number of cases diagnosed in country to date to 29,684.

Confirmation was also received of the recovery of 14 individuals diagnosed with COVID-19.

This brings the number of active cases in country to date to 12. Currently, there is 1 positive case of COVID-19 admitted at the Respiratory Hospital.

Vaccination continues at various Wellness Centres as per the published COVID-19 vaccination schedule. Vaccination will be available from 9 am to 4 pm.

The Ministry of Health, Wellness and Elderly Affairs will continue providing frequent updates to the public as new information becomes available.

SOURCE: Ministry of Health, Wellness and Elderly Affairs. Headline photo: Stock image

