COVID-19: Saint Lucia Records 13 New Cases

Press Release:- The Ministry of Health, Wellness and Elderly Affairs today Thursday November 18, 2021 confirms a total of 13 new cases of COVID-19. These cases were processed on Wednesday November 17, 2021 at the Ezra Long Laboratory from a total of 425 samples, which were collected on November 16, 2021 and November 17, 2021.

This number of positive cases makes up 3.06% of all the samples processed on that date. These new cases bring the total number of cases diagnosed in country to date to 12, 872.

Confirmation was also received of the recovery of 36 individuals diagnosed with COVID-19. This brings the number of active cases in country to date to 166. Currently, six of these active cases are severely ill at the Respiratory Hospital.

To date, a total of 44, 789 individuals have been fully vaccinated. Another 8, 533 are partially vaccinated and 1, 058 have received their booster shot.

Vaccination will resume on Monday, November 15, 2021 at the Vigie Sports Complex, Gros-Islet Human Resource Centre, Soufriere Hospital Grounds, Jacmel Wellness Centre and Inno Care, Vieux-Fort from 9am to 4pm.

The Ministry of Health, Wellness and Elderly Affairs will continue providing daily updates to the public as new information becomes available.

