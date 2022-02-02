COVID-19: Saint Lucia Records 119 New Cases – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

Press Release:– Today Wednesday February 2, 2022 the Ministry of Health, Wellness and Elderly Affairs confirms a total of 119 new cases of COVID-19.

These samples were processed on Tuesday February 1, 2022 from a total of 515 samples of which 325 samples were from the Ezra Long Laboratory and 190 samples from the Laboratory Services and Consultations Limited.

These samples were collected on January 31, 2022 and February 1, 2022. This number of positive cases makes up 23.11% of all the samples processed on that date. These new cases bring the total number of cases diagnosed in country to date to 21, 200.

Confirmation was also received of the recovery of 123 individuals diagnosed with COVID-19. This brings the number of active cases in country to date to 3, 943. Currently, there are 56 positive cases of COVID-19 admitted at the Respiratory Hospital, of which six of them are severely ill.

– Advertisement –

To date, a total of 51, 369 individuals have been fully vaccinated. Another 5, 951 are partially vaccinated and 6, 311 have received their booster shot.

Vaccination will resume tomorrow Thursday February 3, 2022 at the Vieux-Fort RC Parish Hall and the Monchy Wellness Centre from 9am to 4pm.

The Ministry of Health, Wellness and Elderly Affairs will continue providing daily updates to the public as new information becomes available.

– Advertisement –