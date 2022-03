– Advertisement –

Saint Lucia has discontinued confinement effective March 5, in new protocols for the period March 5 to April 1, 2022.

“Protocols that relate to confinement have been discontinued for this period, Health, Wellness and Elderly Affairs Minister Moses Jn Baptiste said in a statement Friday.

It was among several major changes Jn Baptiste announced in the COVID-19 protocols including the following:

The Minister’s complete statement appears below:

