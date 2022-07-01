COVID-19: Saint Lucia Announces Protocols For July 2 – August 27 – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

As we return to some level of normalcy, the Government of Saint Lucia is working towards

relaxing on the COVID-19 protocols.

However, Saint Lucians are asked to remain vigilant and continue to follow the necessary infection prevention and control measures to protect yourself, family, friends and others from the COVID-19 virus.

Following discussions, the Cabinet has decided on the following protocols for the period

Saturday July 2, 2022 to Saturday August 27, 2022.

Fully vaccinated travelers are required to provide proof of vaccination on arrival and do not

require a COVID-19 test. Unvaccinated travelers are required to provide a negative PCR test taken within five days prior to arrival in Saint Lucia.

Quarantine requirements have been removed in relation to travelers.

In relation to mass crowd events (two hundred and more persons), all event organizers are

required to submit their plans to National Emergency Management Organisation NEMO in

accordance to the regular mass crowd guidelines.

Based on the present phase of the COVID-19 outbreak in Saint Lucia, home testing for COVID-19 is authorized. All restrictions on the importation of rapid antigen test kits has been removed.

The rapid antigen test is to be used as a screening tool and would require confirmation with a PCR test. Positive antigen rapid tests are required to be reported to the Epidemiology Unit in the Ministry of Health within 24 hours.

All other protocols remain in effect for this period.

The Government of Saint Lucia remains everyone to take personal responsibility and follow the protocols of wearing a face mask in public places and maintain general sanitation measures.

It is also recommended that you are fully vaccinated before attending mass crowd events. Let us all work together to reduce the impact of COVID-19 at this time.

Source: Ministry of Health, Wellness & Elderly Affairs

