COVID-19: Saint Lucia Announces Protocols For January 7 To February 4, 2022 – St. Lucia Times News

Health, Wellness and Elderly Affairs Minister Moses Jn Baptiste says cabinet has decided on the following protocols for the period Friday January 7, 2022 to Friday February 4, 2022:

Confinement to residence during the week from Mondays to Thursdays will commence at 10 pm and on Fridays and Saturdays confinement will commence at 9 pm and on Sundays confinement will be at 6 pm.

Educational institutions will continue to operate on a face to face basis and follow the COVID19 protocols. The Ministry of Education will continue to provide more information to the public.

Additionally as of Monday January 10, 2022 public omnibuses should not be loaded with more than 10 passengers

The public is reminded that mass crowd events, competitive or high contact sporting activity, including indoor and outdoor training and local competitions are not allowed at this time, however; a person can host or attend a social event or recreational activity that does not exceed 35 persons of his or her immediate family at his or her residence.

In accordance with the Criminal Code Cap, 3.01 no loud music will be permitted at a social event or recreational activity.

A faith-based organization may hold a special religious ceremony including baptisms, weddings, and funerals only if there are no more than 100 people in attendance and providing also that physical distancing guidelines are strictly observed.

Beach picnics, river parties and other public celebrations will not be allowed.

Jn Baptiste, in a statement on Thursday, said adjustments to the current protocols will be in place up to February 4, 2022.

The complete statement appears below:

https://stluciatimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/01/Statement-By-Health-Wellness-and-Elderly-Affairs-Minister-Moses-Jn-Baptiste.mp3

