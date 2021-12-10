COVID-19: Saint Lucia Amends Protocols – Officials Believe Omicron Unavoidable

Saint Lucia has announced new COVID-19 protocols for December 2021 to January 2022, amid global concern over the Omicron variant.

“At this time, we have no evidence that Omicron is in our country. However, we believe its entry and likely spread is unavoidable. Our only option is to do everything within our power to contain its spread. And by “we,” I refer to ALL of us, not just the Government,” Health, Wellness and Elderly Affairs Minister Moses Jn Baptiste said in a statement on Friday.

He announced that Cabinet had decided to amend the protocols as follows:

? Confinement on Monday, December 13, 2021, will begin at 5 p.m.

? Confinement on Monday, December 27, 2021, will begin at 5 p.m.

? Confinement on Monday, January 3, 2021, will begin at 5 p.m.

Jn Baptiste disclosed that all other protocols remain the same with 10 p.m. confinement Monday to Saturdays on the specific days not mentioned, while on Sundays confinement will remain at 5 p.m.

The protocols will expire on January 14.

The Minister’s complete statement appears below:

