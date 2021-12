COVID-19: Saint Lucia Adjusts Protocols As Health Minister Urges More Vigilance

– Advertisement –

Health, Wellness and Elderly Affairs Minister Moses Jn Baptiste has encouraged everyone to be even more vigilant this Christmas season due to the threat of the Omicron variant and, on behalf of the government, urged personal, family, and community responsibility to stop the spread of COVID-19.

“We also recognise that during this difficult time some long-held traditions will have to be curtailed or greatly reduced. This will continue to cause dislocation of families and the community in general,” the Vieux Fort North MP stated as he announced the following adjusted protocols:

Friday, December 24 into Saturday, December 25 Confinement begins at 1:00 am

Saturday December 25, Confinement begins at 10:00 pm

– Advertisement –

Sunday, December 26 Confinement begins at 6:00 pm

Monday, December 27 Confinement begins at 6:00 pm

Tuesday, December 28 Confinement begins at 10:00 pm

Wednesday, December 29 Confinement begins at 10:00 pm

Thursday, December 30 Confinement begins at 10:00 pm

Friday, December 31 into Saturday January 1 Confinement begins at 1:00 am

Saturday, January 1 Confinement begins at 10:00 pm

Sunday, January 2 Confinement begins at 6:00 pm

Monday January 3 Confinement begins at 6:00 pm

Tuesday, January 4 Confinement begins at 10:00 pm

Sunday, January 9 Confinement begins at 5:00 pm

Monday, January 10 to Friday, January 14 Confinement is from 10:00 pm to 4:00 am

The Minister’s complete address appears below:

– Advertisement –