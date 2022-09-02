COVID-19: Saint Lucia 62 New Cases – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

Today Friday September 2, 2022 the Ministry of Health, Wellness and Elderly Affairs reports a total of 62 new cases of COVID-19 from samples processed on Wednesday August 31, 2022 and Thursday September 1, 2022.

This is from a total of 218 samples, of which 204 samples are from the Ezra Long Laboratory and 14 samples from the Laboratory Services and Consultations Limited.

These samples were collected from August 29, 2022 to August 31, 2022. This number of positive cases makes up 28.4% of all the samples processed on these dates. These new cases bring the total number of cases diagnosed in country to date to 28, 894.

Confirmation was also received of the recovery of 55 individuals diagnosed with COVID-19. This brings the number of active cases in country to date to 127. Currently, there are twelve positive cases of COVID-19 admitted at the Respiratory Hospital.

To date, a total of 54, 780 individuals have been fully vaccinated. Another 5, 193 are partially vaccinated and 7, 799 have received their booster shot.

Vaccination will take place at various Wellness Centres as per the published COVID-19 vaccination schedule.

The Ministry of Health, Wellness and Elderly Affairs will continue providing frequent updates to the public as new information becomes available.

SOURCE: Ministry of Health, Wellness and Elderly Affairs

