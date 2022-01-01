COVID-19: RSLPF Says Health Must Be Foremost, Warns Against Mass Gatherings And Loud Music – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

The Royal Saint Lucia Police Force (RSLPF) has warned the public against mass crowd events and loud music as the country ushers in the New Year.

“We fully understand the urge to celebrate the upcoming New Year in the typical manner, but health must be foremost!” The RSLPF observed.

The warning comes against the backdrop of a new surge in COVID-19 cases, leading the authorities to conclude that although Saint Lucia has not confirmed the presence of the Omicron Variant, it may well be here already.

“Along with the prohibition of social gatherings and mass crowd activities, as outlined by the amended statutory instruments, there will be the issuance of no loudspeaker permits,” a statement on the RSLPF’s official Facebook page announced.

According to the statement, this applies to all activities, whether by a public or private entity.

It indicated that the authorities would not allow bars, restaurants, clubs, private homes, or motor vehicles to play loud music.

And the release indicated that violators will be ‘dealt with criminally’ as the matter is still regulated by Saint Lucia’s Criminal Code (Sections 459 to 559)

” All equipment used to play loud music, by any business or other person found offending will be seized by officers, as part of the investigations into the matter,” the RSLPF release warned.

In addition, it noted that despite the allowance for private gatherings of up to 35 individuals, all protocols remain in effect and no loud music can be played during that time.

“We are aware that there are several planned and advertised social and mass crowd gatherings, the release noted.

However, it said that the Police Commissioner had not granted permission to host any activity or delegated that authority to anyone.

The police have called on the public to adhere to the regulations in the interest of public safety and security.

