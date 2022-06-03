COVID-19 Protocols For June 4 to July 1, 2022 – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

The Government of Saint Lucia continues to recognize the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the nation.

On a daily basis, we record cases of COVID-19 and ask that everyone remain vigilant and follow the necessary infection prevention and control measures to protect yourself and others from the virus.

Following discussions, the Cabinet has decided on the continuation of all the current protocols for the period Saturday June 4, 2022 to Friday July 1, 2022.

A national, resident or non-national arriving in Saint Lucia who is fully vaccinated and produces a valid vaccination record may not be placed in quarantine or require a COVID-19 test. An unvaccinated person shall submit a valid PCR test taken within five days prior to arrival in Saint Lucia.

A person may be placed in quarantine at a quarantine facility or at his or her home in order to protect the health of the person or public health.

A person can host or attend a social event or recreational activity that consists of not more than two hundred persons or his or her immediate family or fully vaccinated persons.

A person with the approval of the National Emergency Management Organization shall host or attend a social event or recreational activity that consists of more than two hundred but not more than three hundred fully vaccinated persons.

All other protocols remain in effect for this period.

The Government of Saint Lucia remains everyone to take personal responsibility and follow all the stipulated protocols. Let us work together to fight this COVID-19 pandemic.

Ministry of Health, Wellness & Elderly Affairs

