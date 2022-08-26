COVID-19 Protocols For August 28 To September 10, 2022 – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

The current protocols for the management of COVID-19 have been extended until Saturday September 10, 2022.

During this short extension of the Protocols, the Cabinet of Ministers will deliberate on major changes to the management of COVID-19 in Saint Lucia, based on advice from the COVID-19 Management Centre.

It is expected that all aspects of the current management of COVID-19 will be assessed and possibly reviewed.

Fully vaccinated travelers are required to provide proof of vaccination on arrival and do not require a COVID-19 test.

Unvaccinated travelers are required to provide a negative PCR test taken within five days prior to arrival in Saint Lucia. Quarantine requirements have been removed in relation to travelers.

For mass crowd events (two hundred and more persons), all event organizers are required to submit their plans to National Emergency Management Organization NEMO in accordance to the regular mass crowd guidelines.

Presently, home testing for COVID-19 is authorized in Saint Lucia. All restrictions on the importation of rapid antigen test kits has been removed. The rapid antigen test is to be used as a screening tool and would require confirmation with a PCR test.

Positive antigen rapid tests are required to be reported to the Epidemiology Unit in the Ministry of Health within 24 hours.

All other protocols will remain in effect for this period.

Saint Lucians are asked to continue following the protocols of wearing a face mask in public places and maintaining general sanitation measures. Let us take personal responsibility and protect ourselves, family, friends and others from the COVID-19 virus.

SOURCE: Ministry of Health, Wellness & Elderly Affairs

