COVID-19: Prime Minister Philip J. Pierre Makes Full Recovery – St. Lucia Times News

Press Release:- On Tuesday, February 8th, 2022, the Prime Minister, Hon. Philip J. Pierre was placed in isolation after testing positive for COVID-19. He has remained asymptomatic in isolation where he continued to work in the interest of the people of Saint Lucia.

The Prime Minister is fully vaccinated and has received the booster vaccine which protects persons from complications, severe illness, and hospitalisation due to COVID-19. He has also maintained healthy eating habits and regular exercise during his recovery period.

Today, Monday, February 14th, 2022, Prime Minister Hon. Philip J. Pierre has been released from isolation by medical professionals and has fully recovered.

Prime Minister Pierre pledges to continue complying with the public health protocols and calls on the people to wear their masks in public, maintain physical distance, and sanitise.

He urges the public to get vaccinated at the soonest to protect themselves and their loved ones.

The Prime Minister wishes to thank everyone who sent greetings and prayed for him during his period of isolation.