COVID-19: Pierre Says ‘Forced’ Vaccination ‘Not Right’ – St. Lucia Times News

Prime Minister Philip J. Pierre has reiterated that there will be no ‘forced’ COVID-19 vaccinations in Saint Lucia, telling reporters this week that he believes mandatory vaccination is ‘not right’.

Pierre spoke amidst concerns over a surge in COVID-19 cases and fears that mass crowd events, including plans for a Carnival featuring vaccinated and unvaccinated individuals, would cause further increases.

“We have to follow the protocols,” the Prime Minister declared Monday on the sidelines of a meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers.

“Vaccinate and follow the protocols. I can’t force people to vaccinate. It’s simple. Vaccinations are available. People just have to be mature – follow the science which you all laughed at some time ago – vaccinate and follow the protocols. Very simple. You want the government to force people to vaccinate? We will not do that,” the Castries East MP declared.

“We don’t think it’s right,” the PM explained.

“The answer for COVID is very simple and very straightforward – vaccinate and follow the protocols,” he stated.

“Adults have choices. The answer is adults must understand that the COVID is an illness that most of the scientific world has decided how it can be controlled – vaccinate follow the protocols,” Pierre told reporters.

