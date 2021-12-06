COVID-19: Pierre Lauds Citizens For Following Protocols, Warns Crisis Not Over

Prime Minister Philip J. Pierre has commended Saint Lucians for following the protocols while hoping that the COVID-19 situation improves or remains stable.

But he observed that Saint Lucia is still in a COVID crisis and people have to be on guard.

“If you notice we’ve been doing pretty well as far as COVID is concerned but that is no cause for shouting success. We are not going to be spouting success. What we’re saying is the situation regarding the COVID is good for now. I want to commend the people of Saint Lucia,” the Prime Minister told reporters.

Pierre recalled that when his administration adopted making people responsible for their actions, people criticized the move.

However, the Castries East MP observed that the COVID-19 positivity rate is below five percent and has been so for the last week because the people of this country understand that they have to follow the protocols.

While the PM noted that some individuals are not doing what is required, he said the numbers demonstrate that the majority are.

“We are not going to boast. What we are going to say is that for now the results are very good,” Pierre declared.

He commended Health Minister Moses Jn Baptiste, Chief Medical Officer Dr. Sharon Belmar-George, her staff, health officials, and the Chairman of the COVID-19 Management Centre (CMC), Cletus Springer.

“But the season is coming. Many Saint Lucians want to come home for Christmas. We invite them but we tell them ‘Please, our health care services cannot, we cannot, we hope and we cannot have a fifth wave. We hope there’s not a fifth wave’,” Pierre stated.

