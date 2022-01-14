COVID-19: Pharmacy Services At Millennium Heights Medical Complex Suspended – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

Press Release:- Due to ongoing COVID-19 spread in Saint Lucia, Millennium Heights Medical Complex (MHMC) regrets to inform the public of further suspensions in its services.

Similar to many businesses across the island, MHMC is facing greater challenges as the fifth wave continues.

To ensure critical services continue to be available with adequate staffing levels, Owen King

EU Hospital’s outpatient pharmacy services will be suspended from January 14th, 2022, to January 21st, 2022.

Inpatient pharmacy services will not be impacted by this change. Patients are advised to access the pharmacy services available at the wellness centres in their respective communities.

The management and staff of the MHMC continues to appeal to the public to comply with the current COVID-19 protocols as the Complex continues to put your health first.

