COVID-19: Pediatric Pfizer Will Be Available At Saint Lucia Wellness Centres – St. Lucia Times News

As of Monday, August 15, 2022, the Pediatric Pfizer will be available at all Wellness Centres for children aged 5 to 11.

On Thursday, National Immunisation Manager Tecla Jn Baptiste encouraged parents or guardians to visit or make an appointment at the Wellness Centres to have their children vaccinated.

Jn Baptiste disclosed that over the last two weeks, Saint Lucia received 7800 doses of Pediatric Pfizer – 3000 from the government of Spain as a generous donation; and an additional 4800 through the COVAX facility.

“These vaccines will further complement the existing COVID-19 vaccines available to the people of St. Lucia,” Jn Baptiste stated.

The National Immunisation Manager explained that young children are extremely vulnerable and can manifest severe lung infections, become very sick and require hospitalisation if infected with the COVID-19 virus.

“This is especially important to remember in light of variants, which can be very contagious. Like adults, children can also transmit COVID-19 to others if they’re infected, even when they have no symptoms,” Jn Baptiste said.

In this regard, she noted that getting the COVID-19 vaccine can protect the child and others, reducing the chances of transmitting thevirus to others.

The National Immunisation Manager’s complete statement appears below:

