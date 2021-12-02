COVID-19: NCOPT Appeals To Minibus Drivers, Commuters To Act Responsibly During Festive Season

The President of the National Council on Public Transportation (NCOPT), Godfrey Ferdinand, has appealed to minibus drivers and commuters to observe COVID-19 protocols and act responsibly to prevent an infection spike during the festive season.

“We have been doing well but we need to continue,” Ferdinand said regarding the current COVID-19 situation locally.

And he disclosed plans to install hand sanitising machines at all bus stands, eliminating the current practice where an individual has to spray the hands of commuters before they board a bus.

“We will do our part and if they (commuters) will do their part the infection rate will come down temendously,” the NCOPT President told St Lucia Times.

– Advertisement –

Ferdinand welcomed the allowance for minibuses to carry 12 passengers as’ good news’ compared to the previous ten.

However, he hoped that the bus operators would soon carry their full passengers.

“We’ve got twelve, fourteen and fifteen seaters so we would like full capacity for each,” Ferdinand explained.

However, he indicated that much would depend on bus operators and members of the public following the protocols.

– Advertisement –