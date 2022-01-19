COVID-19: Martinique Records Over Ten Thousand Cases In One Week – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

Martinique recorded 10 306 new COVID-19 cases in the space of one week from 59 763 tests between January 10 and 16, local health authorities have disclosed.

The more than 10,000 positive COVID-19 cases compared to 7 395 recorded the previous week, bringing the total number of infections since the pandemic started in March 2020 to 71 193.

In addition, Martinique has so far recorded 813 deaths.

Local reports indicate that 135 503 individuals aged 12 and over, or 42.8 percent of the population, have received both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

In contrast, 58 244 people, or 18.4 percent of the Island’s inhabitants, have received booster shots.

