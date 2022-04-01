COVID-19: Martinique Ends Curfew, Relaxes Health Pass Requirements – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

As cases of COVID-19 decrease, the Martinique Prefect Stanislaus Cazelles has announced that the Island would lift its curfew, in effect since July last year, on April 1.

According to local reports, the State of Emergency ends on Thursday, March 31.

Due to a sharp increase in COVID-19 infections and hospital deaths, on July 12, 2021, French President Emmanuel Macron declared a State of Health Emergency.

The following day, the prefect confirmed a 9:00 pm to 5:00 am curfew for Martinique.

With the reported decrease in COVID-19 cases, a slew of other relaxed measures has come into force, including suspension of the controversial health pass for entry into public buildings, except health facilities, and the abolition of the ban on eating and drinking in shopping malls.

And although the authorities strongly recommend wearing masks, it will no longer be compulsory in all enclosed places and areas of people- concentration.

But masks will be mandatory when boarding public transport, health facilities, and contact tracing.

At the same time, the vaccine mandate remains in force for specific categories of workers, including health care personnel and emergency responders like firefighters.

Late last year, measures to combat the spread of COVID-19 in Martinique resulted in violent protests that paralysed parts of the country.

