COVID-19: Jamaica Administers Over One Million Vaccine Doses

Jamaica announced that on Sunday, it had administered over one million COVID-19 vaccine doses.

The Ministry of Health recalled that the authorities had set a November 30 timeline to achieve the goal.

Prime Minister Andrew Holness hailed the achievement on Twitter, saying that he was happy about the development.

“I’m even happier that we were able to reach this target 3 weeks early. Thanks to each and every Jamaican who decided to get vaccinated and especially to those who became vaccine ambassadors!” Holness wrote.

Health and Wellness Minister Dr. Christopher Tufton also welcomed the achievement and expressed gratitude to the country’s public health team for its dedication and continued efforts to administer the vaccine to the population.

In addition, Tufton thanked private sector interests which contributed to the vaccination drive. But he noted that Jamaica still has some way to go to vaccinate its population.

” I hope this milestone will encourage Jamaicans not yet vaccinated to come on board. Vaccination saves lives and is the most effective response to COVID to restore normality to our lives,” a release from the Jamaica Ministry of Health and Wellness quoted Tufton as saying.

According to the release, as of Sunday afternoon, Jamaica had distributed 1,000,455 doses of the COVID-19 vaccines; of this number, 553,341 were first doses; 391,782-second doses 55,333 of the single-dose vaccine.

