COVID-19: Guyana Relaxes Restrictions – St. Lucia Times News

Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs, Mohabir Anil Nandlall, S.C, M.P, said while steps are being taken to remove all COVID-19 restrictions, continuous vaccination and regular sanitisation practices will remain enforced.

On Sunday, His Excellency, Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali announced his government’s plan to relieve Guyana from the COVID-19 protocols this week.

A number of adjustments were subsequently made to the regulations under the Public Health Ordinance by the Central Board of Health.

During an interview with DPI on Monday, AG Nandlall said the new guidelines which take effect from Monday, March 14, is the first step towards Guyana regaining normalcy.

The AG said the amended guidelines encourage Guyanese to wear a mask in public to prevent the spread of the disease, although the practice is no longer mandatory.

“They [regulations] continue to encourage persons to take their vaccines, they continue to encourage persons to take their booster shots,” the AG stressed.

Employers and business operators should ensure that handwashing and sanitisation systems are in place at the entrance of the business premises, for staff and other persons to utilise.

Similarly, religious leaders are urged to have the sanitisation facilities placed at visible locations within the worshipping space.

The AG said all protocols currently in place regarding international travels will remain. This means all operators and passengers of any land, water or air transport shall comply with port health measures issued by the board or the Guyana Civil Aviation Authority or any other competent authority.

The new regulations clearly specified that before anyone enters Guyana, they must present a negative biological PCR test or an approved antigen test taken within 72 hours of the date of their arrival in the country.

“The requirement for vaccination will continue and you will continuously be required to produce proof of vaccination whenever that is require,” the Attorney General explained.

Further, he pointed out that tests for the disease will continue at locations certified by the Ministry of Health under Section Seven of the Health Facilities Licencing Act.

“We should have the country opening back as far as possible to the position before the COVID outbreak and businesses should resume to normalcy, restaurants all public places, people can continue to gather. They are no longer restrictions on distancing, they are no longer restrictions in terms of opening of business places etc,” the AG added.

Meanwhile, a number of jurisdictions and territories have already made drastic moves to reopen their countries. North America seems to be leading the way, along with a number of European nations including Iceland, Norway, and Slovenia.

Source: Department of Public Information

