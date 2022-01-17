COVID-19: Guyana Records 15 Deaths Among Children – St. Lucia Times News

·1 min read
Home
Local News
COVID-19: Guyana Records 15 Deaths Among Children – St. Lucia Times News
The content originally appeared on: St. Lucia Times News
GEORGETOWN, Guyana (CMC) – The Guyana government Monday confirmed that 15 children have died as a result of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, since the