COVID-19: Government Urged To Tell Private Sector Not To Issue Vaccine Mandates

The leader of Saint Lucia’s National Green Party (NGP), Andre de Caires, believes the administration of Prime Minister Philip J. Pierre should urge the private sector and other organisations here to stop issuing COVID-19 vaccine mandates to their staff.

“I think the government should say ‘Hey! Hold on a bit. These people have gone through COVID, lost their life’s savings because of COVID, had to stay home. Now they’ve got back their jobs, you are now going to tell them sorry?'” de Caires told St Lucia Times.

The NGP leader recalled that the current ruling Saint Lucia Labour Party (SLP) party and the NGP campaigned against vaccine mandates.

And he observed that it was unconscionable that now people who worked throughout the COVID-19 pandemic without taking the vaccine are being forced to take it or lose their jobs.

“I think at this point this government needs to step in, and these organisations and business houses, they need to put a halt on it,” de Caires told St Lucia Times.

And he expressed concern that good workers are losing jobs because of their choice regarding their bodies.

In addition, the NGP leader declared that Ministries of Health and politicians worldwide are not honest with the people, resulting in people not trusting them.

