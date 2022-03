– Advertisement –

Chief Economist in the Research and Policy Unit in the Department of Finance, Janai Leonce, reports that the uptake by frontline workers to government’s policy intervention regarding the provision of concessions on the purchase of a vehicle has exceeded all expectations.

The concessions formed part of the initiatives under Saint Lucia’s Economic Recovery and Resilience Plan aimed at stimulating economic activity in the new and used motor vehicle sector while simultaneously showing appreciation to frontline workers during the Covid-19 pandemic.

More in this report from Glen Simon:

