COVID-19: Face Mask Rules, Passes To End In England – St. Lucia Times News

But, he said, this should not be seen as the “finish line” because the virus and future variants cannot be eradicated – instead “we must learn to live with Covid in the same way we live with flu”.
He urged people to continuing taking steps to keep the virus at bay, including hand washing, ventilating rooms and self-isolating if positive – and pressed those who were unvaccinated to come forward to get their jabs.
Earlier, in a statement to MPs in the House of Commons, the prime minister said:
Mandatory Covid passports for entering nightclubs and large events would end, though organisations could choose to use the NHS Covid pass if they wished
People would no longer be advised to work from home and should discuss their return to offices with employers
Face masks will no longer be mandated, though people are still advised to wear coverings in enclosed or crowded spaces and when meeting strangers
From Thursday, secondary school pupils will no longer have to wear face masks in classrooms and government guidance on their use in communal areas would be removed “shortly”
Boris Johnson also said the government intended to end the legal requirement for people who test positive for Covid to self-isolate – and replace it with advice and guidance.
The current regulations around self-isolation expire on 24 March. Mr Johnson said he expected not to renew them then – and suggested that date could be brought forward if the data allows.
Further announcements on the easing of travel rules and restrictions on care home visits in England are expected in the coming days, Mr Johnson added.