COVID-19: Face Mask Rules, Passes To End In England – St. Lucia Times News

But, he said, this should not be seen as the “finish line” because the virus and future variants cannot be eradicated – instead “we must learn to live with Covid in the same way we live with flu”.

He urged people to continuing taking steps to keep the virus at bay, including hand washing, ventilating rooms and self-isolating if positive – and pressed those who were unvaccinated to come forward to get their jabs.

Earlier, in a statement to MPs in the House of Commons, the prime minister said:

Mandatory Covid passports for entering nightclubs and large events would end, though organisations could choose to use the NHS Covid pass if they wished

People would no longer be advised to work from home and should discuss their return to offices with employers

Face masks will no longer be mandated, though people are still advised to wear coverings in enclosed or crowded spaces and when meeting strangers