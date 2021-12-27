COVID-19: Extra Vaccine Mandates For New York City

BBC News:- New Covid-19 vaccine requirements have come into force in New York City, as infections continue to surge fuelled by the Omicron variant of the virus. Children aged 12 and over are required to show proof of full vaccination to access indoor dining areas and many extra-curricular school activities. The city is also introducing a vaccine mandate for private-sector workers, the first in the US to take such an action. Jabs are already mandatory for state employees. The measures were announced earlier this month by Mayor Bill de Blasio, who mentioned the threat posed by Omicron, which appears to