COVID-19: Decreased Hospitalisations, Deaths Noted – St. Lucia Times

Saint Lucia’s Health Ministry has noted decreased hospitalisations and deaths due to COVID-19 over the past fourteen days.

The disclosure came from Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Dr. Sharon Belmar-George.

In a statement on Monday, she explained that health officials continue to monitor respiratory cases and manage individuals with flu-like symptoms due to new COVID-19 variants, Influenza A and B, and Respiratory Syncytial Virus.

The CMO also advised the public regarding measures to reduce the impact of respiratory illnesses.

Her complete statement appears below: