COVID-19: Decreased Hospitalisations, Deaths Noted – St. Lucia Times

Saint Lucia’s Health Ministry has noted decreased hospitalisations and deaths due to COVID-19 over the past fourteen days.
The disclosure came from Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Dr. Sharon Belmar-George.
In a statement on Monday, she explained that health officials continue to monitor respiratory cases and manage individuals with flu-like symptoms due to new COVID-19 variants, Influenza A and B, and Respiratory Syncytial Virus.
The CMO also advised the public regarding measures to reduce the impact of respiratory illnesses.
Her complete statement appears below:
Please note that comments are moderated. When commenting, please remember: 1) be respectful of all, 2) don’t make accusations or post anything that is unverified, 3) don’t include foul language, 4) limit links, 5) use words, not volume, and 6) don’t add promotional content. Comments that do not meet the above criteria or adhere to our “Commenting Policy” will not be published.