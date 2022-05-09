COVID-19: CMO Stresses Personal Responsibility As Cases Increase – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

Amid an increase in COVID-19 cases, Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Dr. Sharon Belmar-George has underscored the need for individuals to take personal responsibility for reducing infection.

She reminded the public that the threat of COVID-19, long COVID and its complications still exists, especially given Saint Lucia’s below-average immunisation rate.

As a result, the CMO declared that personal responsibility was ‘extremely important’.

As of May 8th, 2022, Saint Lucia had diagnosed 23,778 COVID-19 cases, 352 of which are currently active.

– Advertisement –

And according to the CMO, the daily infection rate for the last seven days is 25.1 per 100 000 population per day, representing an 88% increase from last week, with a 16% average testing positivity rate and a transmission rate of 1.9.

Saint Lucia has also recorded 368 COVID- 19 deaths and has ten positive COVID-19 cases admitted to the Respiratory Hospital.

Belmar-George disclosed that the Ministry of Health recently received new gene sequencing results from the Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA), indicating the presence of both the Omicron BA1 and BA2 Lineages.

” The Omicron Variant BA1, which has been circulating since February 2022, was confirmed in 1 of the samples sequenced, and 16 cases of the Omicron BA2 Variant and 1 BA2.1.,” she observed.

All of the samples are from locals, 61% being male and 44% hailing from the southern part of the island.

The CMO’s complete address appears below:

– Advertisement –