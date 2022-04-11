COVID-19: CMO Renews Vaccination Appeal As Daily Infection Rate Surges – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

Saint Lucia’s Chief Medical Officer Dr. Sharon Belmar-George, has again appealed to the population to get vaccinated amid a spike in the country’s daily COVID-19 infection rate.

Belmar-George disclosed that the daily infection rate for the last seven days is 5.3 per 100,000 population.

The figure represents a 123% increase from last week, with a 6% average testing positivity rate and a transmission rate of 0.95.

As of April 10th, 2022, the CMO said Saint Lucia had diagnosed 23,037 cases, with 54 currently active.

– Advertisement –

“We have noted a total of 366 COVID-19 deaths. We have four positive

COVID-19 cases admitted at the Respiratory Hospital,” Belmar-George revealed.

She noted the availability of the Pfizer, Astra Zeneca, Moderna, and Johnson and Johnson vaccines at the various wellness “centres.

And the CMO called on un-vaccinated citizens to get vaccinated as a matter of urgency.

Belmar-George explained that the vaccines have proved to be safe and effective in protecting persons from developing COVID-19, its severe forms, complications, hospitalisations, and death.

In addition, she stated that the booster vaccine is also available for persons who have been fully vaccinated for over six months.

– Advertisement –