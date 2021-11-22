COVID-19: CMO Renews Appeal For Responsible Behaviour As Social Activities Increase

On Monday, Saint Lucia’s Chief Medical Officer (CMO), Dr. Sharon Belmar George, renewed an appeal to the public to engage in responsible behaviour to prevent further COVID-19 spikes before and during the festive season.

“Over the last 3 weeks, we note the increase in social activities and large crowd activities such us night clubs and large parties contributing to increased cases,” Belmar-George disclosed.

And she reminded citizens that vaccines have proved to be safe and effective in protecting persons from developing COVID-19, its severe forms, complications, hospitalizations, and death.

In her statement, Belmar-George also provided an update on the COVID-19 situation in Saint Lucia.

The complete statement appears below:

