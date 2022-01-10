COVID-19: CMO Makes Safety Appeal Amid School Reopening – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

As the second school term commences, Saint Lucia’s Chief Medical Officer (CMO), Dr. Sharon Belmar-George has appealed to all stakeholders to ensure a safe environment for sustainable school reopening.

Belmar-George spoke against the backdrop of a sharp COVID spike.

Last week, Chief Education Officer Dr. Fiona Philip-Mayer announced that face-to-face education in Saint Lucia would continue.

And in a statement on Monday, the CMO reminded bus drivers to ensure the implementation of all recommended measures.

In this regard, Belmar-George outlined several school-specific guidelines.

Belmar-George also disclosed that contract tracing data revealed that the primary transmission sources included large beach parties and boat rides, public bars, and private parties and events, and large family gatherings.

Belmar-George also disclosed that since Saint Lucia’s 5th COVID-19 wave began on December 16, the country had diagnosed 1967 cases with an average of 82 per day.

Here complete statement appears below:

https://stluciatimes.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/01/Statement-By-Dr.-Sharon-Belmar-George-1.mp3

