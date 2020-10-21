The Ministry of Health has confirmed another case of COVID-19, a 53-year-old female from Gros-Islet. According to the release: “Today, Wednesday, October 21, 2020, Sai
COVID-19 case #38 recorded in Saint Lucia
Wed Oct 21 , 2020
You May Like
COVID-19 case #38 recorded in Saint Lucia
The Ministry of Health has confirmed another case of COVID-19, a 53-year-old female from Gros-Islet. According to the release: “Today, Wednesday, October 21, 2020, Sai
COVID-19 case #38 recorded in Saint Lucia
Wed Oct 21 , 2020