COVID-19: Barbados Announces Changes In Entry, Mask Protocols – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

Effective Wednesday, May 25, fully vaccinated visitors to Barbados will not need a COVID-19 test for entry.

And wearing masks outdoors will be optional.

Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley announced the changes at a press briefing at the Grantley Adams International Airport (GAIA) last week.

She said the decision came after meeting with Ministry of Health and Wellness officials.

– Advertisement –

“I think that you will appreciate that we’ve always said that we will have a gas and brake approach and given the declines that we’re seeing, we feel comfortable to make a few changes again,” the Barbados Government Information Service (BGIS) quoted her saying.

However, Mottley disclosed that unvaccinated passengers will still have to test.

And the Barbados Prime Minister added that the Ministry of Health would explain further protocols for unvaccinated individuals.

She also explained that outdoor mask-wearing would become optional.

But the protocols still require indoors and on public transport masks.

In addition, Mottley said there would be no changes to what happens in the school system.

She also pointed out that though mask-wearing indoors would remain mandatory, persons would be allowed to remove their masks to facilitate eating, drinking, and talking.

(Source: BGIS/SLT)

– Advertisement –