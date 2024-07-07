Courts Babonneau Undefeated At Republic Bank Panorama Competition

Courts Babonneau Steel Orchestra has once again proven their musical genius by retaining their title as champions of the prestigious Republic Bank Panorama Competition.
The orchestra delivered a captivating performance of Jaunty’s “We shall Hop” that mesmerized the audience and impressed the judges, securing their position as champions for the sixth consecutive year.
The results of last night’s Panorama competition are as follows:
Rank
Steel Orchestra
Points
Rendition
Winner
Courts Babonneau Steel Orchestra
261
We Shall Hop – Jaunty
1st Runner- Up
Pantastic Muzik Steel Orchestra
249.5
William Peter – Invader
2nd Runner- Up
Pantime Steel Orchestra
249
We Rule – Reasons
Panorama continues to be an essential part of Lucian Carnival, with scores of people turning up to enjoy the celebrations despite heavy rains and thunderstorms.
This year’s Panorama competition followed the highly successful National Schools Pan Festival, which took place earlier this season.
The National Schools Pan Festival showcased the promising talent and passion of young steel pan musicians and was designed to ensure the sustainability of the culture of steel pan.
The final competition under the Saint Lucia Carnival calendar, King and Queen of the Bands, will be held this evening Monday, July 8, at the SAAB, Vigie. King and Queen of the Bands is a free event and features performances by DYP and Leading Saint Lucian artists.
SOURCE: Carnival Planning & Management Committee
