Campaigners have hailed a ruling by Antigua and Barbuda’s high court declaring the country’s law criminalising same-sex acts between consenting adults unconstitutional. The court handed down the ruling on Tuesday in response to a case filed by a gay man and two rights groups. According to the ruling, the law contravened constitutionally guaranteed rights to […]

