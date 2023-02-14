Court overturns ban against former Haitian football president Loop Jamaica

Loop Sports

46 minutes ago

In this file photo dated Thursday, May 21, 2020, Yves Jean-Bart, president of the Haitian Football Federation, wearing a protective face mask, arrives for a court hearing regarding allegations that he abused female athletes at the country’s national training center, in Croix-des-Bouquets, Haiti. (AP Photo/Dieu Nalio Chery, File).

LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) — A lifetime ban against former Haitian football federation president Yves Jean-Bart over allegations he sexually abused female players was overturned Tuesday by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).

The court upheld Jean-Bart’s appeal after noting “inconsistencies and inaccuracies in the statements of the victims and witnesses presented by FIFA.”

A FIFA ethics committee in November 2020 had found Jean-Bart guilty of having “abused his position and sexually harassed and abused various female players, including minors” over several years.

The 75-year-old Jean-Bart had also been fined 1 million Swiss francs ($1.1 million).

Jean-Bart had denied the allegations, which involved national team players, including minors.

The CAS ruling said information submitted by third parties including Human Rights Watch and world players’ union FIFPro was not “sufficiently evidentiary.”

“In conclusion, the Panel of Arbitrators considers that the evidence against Yves Jean-Bart regarding the allegations of sexual abuse is inconsistent, unclear and contradictory and that, as a result, it is not sufficient to establish a violation of (FIFA’s ethics code),” the CAS ruling said.

