Court Imposes Fine, Jail Term For Default On SPC For Illegal Gun & Ammunition – St. Lucia Times News

Following a police operation in La Guerre, Babonneau, on Tuesday, August 30, 2022, Special Police Constable Jevon Joseph was arrested and subsequently charged for unlawfully being in possession of a firearm (a .380 pistol) and ammunition (13 rounds of .380 ammunition).

He was placed on suspension from duty by the Commissioner of Police, Crusita Descartes-Pelius, in accordance with the provisions of the Police Act.

On Friday, November 18, 2022, twenty (20) year old Jevon Joseph plead guilty to the above mentioned charges.

He was fined $20,000.00 for Possession of Firearm and $10,000.00 cash for possession of ammunition, in default six (6) months imprisonment on each count.

SOURCE: Royal Saint Lucia Police Force

