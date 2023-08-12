Couple In Their Seventies Traumatised After Two Cars, Other Items Stolen From Dennery Home – St. Lucia Times

– Advertisement –

Two vehicles parked at a Bois Jolie, Dennery residence, electronic appliances, and other items were gone after a break-in at the home while the couple who live there were abroad.

In their seventies, the traumatised couple told St. Lucia Times that a relative called to inform them about the burglary.

The couple chose not to have their names mentioned.

The husband said they asked the relative to assess the damage.

– Advertisement –

He said he learned that the intruders broke the front door and made off with two televisions (60 and 65 inches), a laptop computer and several ‘brand new’ items his wife had packed in boxes.

The wife added that all cabinets and cupboards were open and empty.

Speaking on Friday from overseas, the couple said they had not yet returned home to assess matters for themselves but had received photographs.

“From the pictures I am seeing, it looks real bad,” the husband stated.

He said the burglary occurred on Wednesday.

The Dennery resident felt that the burglars must have had a vehicle to carry away the stolen things.

He said to make matters worse, the burglars returned the next day, broke into the garage, and took both cars.

“They knew I was not home,” the husband asserted.

He said a fence surrounds his house and there is an electronic entrance gate.

“So what they did, they pried it from the wall, and they broke the whole gate. They threw down the gate, and this is how they were able to drive the vehicles out of the yard,” the husband told St. Lucia Times.

He warned homeowners not to think they could not also become victims.

The husband said his house is well-secured.

But he acknowledged that he was neglectful in not activating a security feature before leaving.

“I didn’t think it was going to happen. I have travelled so many times before, and it never happened. This time I said I was going to leave everything off,” the homeowner disclosed.

Nevertheless, he warned the perpetrators that their day was coming.

He said the burglary had shocked him and his wife as he was overseas for a health checkup.

“I am trying not to let this affect my health,” the husband explained, yet he described the break-in at his residence as a hard pill to swallow.

As a result of the crime, the wife is hesitant about returning to retire in Saint Lucia.

“I am not concerned about the stuff that they took. It’s material things. But it is your home. You feel violated. Somebody just comes into your house, destroying it and interfering with your stuff. I had medical papers and I saw everything on the floor,” the husband stated.

He said a report has been made to the police.

– Advertisement –