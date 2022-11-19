Corporate Sector Supports Fire Service’s Smoke Alarm Drive – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

The Saint Lucia Fire Service on November 9, 2022, launched the “Smoke Alarm Drive”, the final initiative to mark the conclusion of Fire Prevention Week, which took place during the month of October, 2022.

To make this initiative fully meaningful, and to extend the reach of the programme, the corporate sector has come forward to provide support with financial donations toward implementing this worthy cause.

To this end on Friday, November 18, 2022 the Saint Lucia Electricity Services (LUCELEC ) presented a cheque in the sum of $6,000.00 to the Saint Lucia Fire Service during a brief hand-over ceremony, while the Bank of Saint Lucia (BOSL) also came forward in support of this safety initiative with a cheque in the amount of $2,500.00.

The Saint Lucia Fire Service thanked the corporate representatives Ms. Carmy Joseph of LUCELEC and Mr. Omari Frederick of BOSL for this timely gesture.

The local corporate community is being encouraged to come forward to support the “Smoke Alarm Drive”, which aims to ensure that smoke alarms are installed in one thousand households around the island, with an emphasis on vulnerable households.

SOURCE: Department of Home Affairs

