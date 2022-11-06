Corinth Secondary, Dame Pearlette Primary To Remain Closed After Heavy Rains – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

The Ministry of Education, Sustainable Development, Innovation, Science, Technology and Vocational Training wishes to inform parents and guardians that based on initial assessments following heavy rains on Sunday November 6th, 2022, the Corinth Secondary and the Dame Pearlette Louisy Primary Schools will remain closed until further notice.

Cleanup of these institutions following the Sunday downpour will begin in earnest, and as such, parents and guardians will be informed through the usual means by the two schools on reopening dates. Instruction at other schools on the island will continue as usual on Monday, November 7th, 20222.

The Ministry encourages all to remain safe and to always be prepared for any eventuality during this hurricane season.

SOURCE: Ministry of Education, Sustainable Development, Innovation, Science, Technology and Vocational Training

