Cordae’s Girlfriend Naomi Osaka Reacts To Breakup Rumors

Tennis superstar Naomi Osaka and rapper boyfriend, Cordae are still in love and going strong, a rep for the couple said on Wednesday after reports surfaced that they had broken up.

On Tuesday night, a popular blog on Instagram claimed that the four-time grand slam singles champion and her boo Cordae had split. “It was cute while it lasted,” the caption read. A photo of the couple was shared with them both together at one of her games, where she won.

However, according to TMZ Sports, a rep denies the report and claims that the 24-year-olds are “happily in love,” and their relationship is also stronger than ever as they have also been spending more time together.

The rep said that the report came as a surprise for the pair, who have been dating since 2019.

Osaka, however, was the one who shared a tweet that caused speculation about her relationship with the rapper. Earlier last month, she posted a cryptic tweet many felt was directed at Cordae.

“If a guy constantly has to tell you he’s a good guy, there’s about a 1000% chance he’s not,” she said in the now-deleted tweet.

In the meantime, Osaka also seemingly reacted to the reports with another cryptic post. “People really just believe anything and run with whatever lol,” she posted.

The couple was first spotted together in 2019, and later, Cordae, formerly YBN Cordae, confirmed that they had been dating for almost a year before they went public with their relationship.

Over the past two years, they have been seen together at her tennis matches, and Cordae has also taken Osaka on tour as she supports his music drive.

Cordae was recently spotted at Chicago’s Lollapalooza, while Osaka also had her first match since May at the Silicon Valley Classic, where she won the first round.