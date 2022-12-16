Cops searching for schoolgirl last seen near Meadowbrook High Loop Jamaica

·6 min read
Cops searching for schoolgirl last seen near Meadowbrook High Loop Jamaica
Black Immigrant Daily News

Catherine Reid

An Ananda Alert has been activated for 14-year-old Catherine Reid of Opal Avenue, Kingston 19, who has been missing since Thursday, December 15.

She is of brown complexion, slim build, and is about 163 centimetres (5 feet 4 inches) tall.

Reports from the Constant Spring police are that Catherine was last seen about 6pm in the vicinity of Meadowbrook High School in the parish.

Her mode of dress at the time she went missing is a green plaid tunic and a white blouse. All efforts to contact her have proven futile, the police said.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Catherine Reid is asked to contact the Constant Spring police at (876) 924-1421, the police 119 emergency number, or the nearest police station.

