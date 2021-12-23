COP26 Fell Short Of CARICOM’s Expectations

The United Nations (UN) Climate Change Conference (COP26), held last month in Glasgow, failed to deliver on what the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) expected from the meeting, Secretary-General Dr. Carla Barnett said. Engaging the regional media on December 14 in her first Press Briefing, she said the Region was deeply involved in the run up to and in the negotiations at COP26. However, much work needs to be done to advocate for its concerns at two main levels. “The first is to advocate for actions to reduce CO2 emissions to a level that will keep global temperature rise below 1.5°C above