CoP Urges Students To Make Saint Lucia Proud, Avoid Crime

Commissioner of Police (CoP) Crusita Descartes-Pelius has encouraged the Castries Comprehensive Comprehensive School (CCSS) 48th graduating class to make Saint Lucia proud and avoid crime and violence.

Underscoring the values of perseverance, integrity, and excellence, Descartes-Pelius called on the Class of 2024 to make a positive difference and change what is happening in the country.

It was an apparent reference to the bloody violence that has claimed 42 lives so far in 2024, primarily by guns.

The Police Commissioner described the situation as painful, noting that victims and perpetrators are young.

“I implore you not to walk this path. You can make a difference. We count on you to make Saint Lucia a better place for you, me, and for everyone,” she said to applause.

“You have a good role to play in the world that awaits you, not that of heading towards the Bordelais Correctional Facility,” the Police Commissioner told a packed CCSS auditorium on Friday.

Descartes-Pelius declared that the road to success may be challenging.

However, she explained that opportunities for growth and self-discovery lie along the path.

She warned the 127 graduating students against involvement in criminal activities, urging them to avoid bad company and be law-abiding citizens.

The Police Commissioner told the graduating students to help make Saint Lucia safe and resist the temptation to engage in anti-social behaviour.

“The Bordelais Correctional Facility is not an option,” she declared.