CoP Urges Students To Make Saint Lucia Proud, Avoid Crime

Commissioner of Police (CoP) Crusita Descartes-Pelius has encouraged the Castries Comprehensive Comprehensive School (CCSS) 48th graduating class to make Saint Lucia proud and avoid crime and violence.
Underscoring the values of perseverance, integrity, and excellence, Descartes-Pelius called on the Class of 2024 to make a positive difference and change what is happening in the country.
It was an apparent reference to the bloody violence that has claimed 42 lives so far in 2024, primarily by guns.
The Police Commissioner described the situation as painful, noting that victims and perpetrators are young.
“I implore you not to walk this path. You can make a difference. We count on you to make Saint Lucia a better place for you, me, and for everyone,” she said to applause.
“You have a good role to play in the world that awaits you, not that of heading towards the Bordelais Correctional Facility,” the Police Commissioner told a packed CCSS auditorium on Friday.
Descartes-Pelius declared that the road to success may be challenging.
However, she explained that opportunities for growth and self-discovery lie along the path.
“You have a good role to play in the world that awaits you, not that of heading towards the Bordelais Correctional Facility,” the Police Commissioner told her audience.
She warned the 127 graduating students against involvement in criminal activities, urging them to avoid bad company and be law-abiding citizens.
The Police Commissioner told the graduating students to help make Saint Lucia safe and resist the temptation to engage in anti-social behaviour.
“The Bordelais Correctional Facility is not an option,” she declared.
Any third-party or user posts, comments, replies, and third-party entries published on the St. Lucia Times website (https://stluciatimes.com) in no way convey the thoughts, sentiments or intents of St. Lucia Times, the author of any said article or post, the website, or the business. St. Lucia Times is not responsible or liable for, and does not endorse, any comments or replies posted by users and third parties, and especially the content therein and whether it is accurate.
St. Lucia Times reserves the right to remove, screen, edit, or reinstate content posted by third parties on this website or any other online platform owned by St. Lucia Times (this includes the said user posts, comments, replies, and third-party entries) at our sole discretion for any reason or no reason, and without notice to you, or any user. For example, we may remove a comment or reply if we believe it violates any part of the St. Lucia Criminal Code, particularly section 313 which pertains to the offence of Libel. Except as required by law, we have no obligation to retain or provide you with copies of any content you as a user may post, or any other post or reply made by any third-party on this website or any other online platform owned by St. Lucia Times. All third-parties and users agree that this is a public forum, and we do not guarantee any confidentiality with respect to any content you as a user may post, or any other post or reply made by any third-party on this website. Any posts made and information disclosed by you is at your own risk.