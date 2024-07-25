CoP Stresses Caribbean Collaboration To Fight Crime

Commissioner of Police (CoP) Crusita Descartes Pelius has emphasized the critical need for collaboration among Caribbean nations in tackling organized crime.

At a recent handing-over ceremony for a canine donated by the French, the Commissioner highlighted the strategic geographical position of Saint Lucia, which serves as a trans-shipment point for narcotics.

She stressed the importance of Caribbean islands working together in the fight against crime.

According to Pelius, Saint Lucia teaming up with nearby islands like Martinique, Saint Vincent, and Grenada protects Saint Lucia and makes the whole region safer.

The ceremony at which she spoke was for the official transfer of a K-9 from the Gendarmerie, symbolizing a tangible step towards enhanced regional partnership in law enforcement.

Commissioner Pelius expressed optimism about the prospects for joint initiatives, stressing that Caribbean nations can collectively combat international crime syndicates by pooling resources and intelligence.

“When you work with other agencies, or other commissioners or other forces, you don’t only make your country safe but you make theirs safe; because we are in close proximity. So if his excellency ( French Ambassador Francis Etienne) gives me resources to make Saint Lucia safe, by extension we are making Martinique safe, and Martinique being close to other islands, and so it continues. And that is why it is important that we work together, because we make not our country safe but the region by extension,” the Police Commissioner stated.

The Royal Saint Lucia Police Force’s new addition, Tyson, is trained to detect explosives, drugs, and concealed currency.