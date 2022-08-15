Cop Among Six Trinidadians Charged After Attack On Grenada Javelin Champion – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

Grenada police on Friday arrested and charged six Trinidad and Tobago nationals, including a police officer, in connection with an incident on Wednesday involving Grenada javelin champion, Anderson Peters.

Several men on board the party cruise vessel Harbour Master allegedly attacked the 24-year-old Peters, beat him, and threw him overboard.

The incident occurred on Wednesday in the Grenada capital.

In a press release, Grenada police disclosed that John Alexander, 55, Deckhand of Arima, Mikhail John, 35, Sailor of San Juan, Noel Cooper, 42, Captain of Gurpe, Lance Wiggins, 45, Sailor of Cocorite, and Sheon Jack, 28, Sailor of Cocorite were all charged with one count each of Grievous Harm and Stealing.

At the same time, officers charged Abiola Benjamin, 40, Operations Manager-Police Officer of Maraval for Assault on Anderson Peters.

Alexander, John, Cooper, Wiggins, and Jack were also charged with Causing Harm to Kiddon Peters, the brother of Anderson Peters.

All are due in court on Monday and will remain in police custody until their appearance before a magistrate.

The boat incident has attracted widespread condemnation with Grenadians taking to social media to express their outrage.

On Thursday Grenada Prime Minister Dickon Mitchell said on Facebook that he had viewed the video of the altercation involving ‘our national sporting icon and international champion, Anderson Peters’ and was ‘ alarmed and troubled by what was shown.’

Acknowledging that the facts were still unknown, he said his government unequivocally condemns violence of any kind.

In addition, Mitchell urged citizens and visitors to maintain a posture of respect for differing perspectives and to opt for rational debate over extreme behaviour.

He also wished the Grenada javelin champion and others who sustained injuries a speedy recovery.

The management of Harbour Master issued a statement emphatically declaring that the company does not condone acts of violence of any kind.

