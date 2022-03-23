Convicted Sex Offender In Guyana Found Guilty Of Raping Girl, 15 – St. Lucia Times News

A Convicted sex offender in Guyana now faces an additional 30 years behind bars for raping a 15-year-old girl three times.

Local reports have identified the sex offender as Esan Germain.

In February, in a majority verdict of 11 to 1 a jury found the now 45-year-old former researcher, guilty as charged of sexually penetrating the teen between January 1st and July 24th of 2014.

His sentencing had been deferred for a probation report and impact statement from the victim.

According to Stabroek News, Germain is already serving a 65-year sentence for sexually abusing a 4-year-old on three occasions—with the final assault at age seven.

Headline photo: Esan Germain.